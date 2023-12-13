SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman who hit a deputy with her car outside of Dungeons of Doom pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years.

According to court records, Kayla Zehner, 31, withdrew her prior plea of Not Guilty on Nov. 13. She was sentenced to 10 years concurrently for four of the seven counts against her including second-degree assault on an officer, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

During an altercation on Oct. 13, Zehner dragged a deputy and Levi Fisher, a man who was in custody, underneath her vehicle. She also hit a Dungeons of Doom employee. Zehner provided a PBT sample three hours after the incident that showed her blood alcohol content as 0.137%