SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department said that a woman has been taken to the hospital after she was shot in the head Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Casey’s at 2805 N. Kansas Expressway at about 9:45 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Her condition has not been released at this time, but SPD said there is no threat to the public as the shooting was a result of a dispute between two people who know each other. No arrests have been made at this time.