ST. ROBERT, Mo. – A St. Robert woman said she’s asking for justice to be served after a wrong-way driver hit and killed three of her family members in Springfield.

The crash, which happened in January, was just days after another car crash killed her mother in St. Robert.

Kimsha Rosensteel said now, she’s looking for more answers.

“I pray to God that someone that believes in the law and believes in justice would charge this individual,” said Rosensteel when talking about one of the crashes. “There’s too many individuals that are losing family members because of reckless drivers just getting on the road, doing things that they’re not supposed to.”

On Jan. 18, she got the call that her mom was killed in a car crash in St. Robert.

Two days later, her family from Texas was on the way to help when, they too, were involved in a car crash in Springfield. Three more of her family members died.

“I don’t how to move on,” said Rosensteel. “I barely go outside. It’s hard to get out of the bed. I just haven’t figured it out yet.”

She said neither of the drivers involved in the crashes have been charged.

In the second crash in Springfield, police said a man was driving westbound on James River Freeway while in the eastbound lanes.

Intoxication is believed to be a factor in the crash.

However, everything is still under investigation.

“Been trying to keep in contact and figure out what’s going on,” she said. “Seems to be no information is released. It seems like the investigation, from what she tells me, hasn’t even been finished. We are praying that that individual is charged.”

Since the crashes, she said she hasn’t been able to go back to work at her restaurant.

She wants to thank the community for all the support.

Ozarksfirst reached out to the Springfield Police Department to see if any additional information can be provided about the investigation. We have not heard back at the time this story was published.