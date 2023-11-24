Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting at an apartment building in east Springfield Friday night.

Lt. Brandon Penrose with the Springfield Police Department tells OzarksFirst calls about multiple shots being fired came in just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of S. Ingram Mill Rd.

He tells us officers later received reports a female victim was shot at that location, but had since transported herself to the hospital.

Lt. Penrose says the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police tell KOLR 10 the suspect vehicle is a black SUV that fled the scene.

No arrests have been made, but Springfield police say at this time, there is no threat to the community.

The scene was cleared around 10 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.