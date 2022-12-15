SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One woman is injured after a shooting near the corner of Grand St. and Kansas Expressway just before 8 pm tonight.

Lieutenant Steve Schwind with the Springfield Police Department says they received several calls of shots fired and two officers who were in the area investigated.

The officers found several shell casings in the parking lot of a strip mall on Grand St. and damage to the strip mall.

A woman inside one of the stores at the strip mall was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they have not determined whether her injuries were caused by the gunfire or by broken glass when the bullets entered the building.

Officers are still investigating the scene and say that preliminary information suggests that the shooting was an isolated incident and the public is not in immediate danger.

Police are working to get surveillance video and interview witnesses.