SPRINGFIELD — Police have confirmed to KOLR10 that a pedestrian was hit just after 5:30 Thursday morning.

SPD says the woman was hit near Kearney and Cresthaven, which is just east of West Bypass.

Traffic was briefly reduced to one lane each direction on Kearney.

The driver that police say hit the pedestrian stayed on scene and was cooperative, and showed no signs of being impaired.

