WEST PLAINS, Mo. — One woman is dead after a crash in West Plains on Tuesday, March 28.

The West Plains Police Department and the West Plains Fire Department responded to a crash on State Route K at around 2:45 pm.

Judy K. Barnes, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident after she was ejected from her moped.

Barnes collided with a westbound Chevrolet Equinox, sending her into the eastbound lane where she was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.