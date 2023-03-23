SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Shannon County today

Darlene K. Eldringhoff, 69, of Summersville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 6 a.m. today, March 23.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Eldringhoff was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre on Highway 19 just north of Highway F in Eminence. At 5:45 a.m., troopers initiated an investigation of a crash involving the Buick.

The investigation showed that the Buick ran off the road before sliding and hitting a tree. Eldringhoff was taken to the Bradford Funeral Home in Summersville.