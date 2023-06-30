SEYMOUR, Mo. – A woman has been charged in a buggy accident that took the life of an infant on June 6.

Julia M. Young is charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, a Class A Misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, a Class D Misdemeanor, and 2nd-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class E Felony.

MSHP responded to the crash between Young’s Mercedes and the buggy just after 7 a.m. on June 6. Young allegedly told troopers that she had just worked a 12-hour shift and must have drifted off, causing the crash.

Young was tested at the scene for driving impairment, but tested at a .000 alcohol level. Troopers at the scene said she did not seem impaired in any way.

Investigators also did not find evidence of Young using her cell phone while driving.

Later, investigators interviewed the passenger of Young’s vehicle, who stated that Young had been speeding and would not stop even when asked to slow down by the passenger, according to court documents.

Investigators asked Young about the passenger’s comment, to which she allegedly replied, “She, my passenger, had her nose in her phone and is blind, practically. She would not be able to see my speedometer from the passenger seat anyway.”

The crash occurred as the Mercedes hit the rear of the buggy, ejecting the infant and two others, identified as 23-year-old Sammy W. Schwartz and 24-year-old Barbara Schwartz.

All three of the buggy occupants were transported to a local hospital where the baby died.

The wreck happened two miles north of Seymour on State Highway C.