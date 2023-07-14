DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A woman was arrested and charged with eight counts of 2nd-degree assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child-no sexual conduct, two counts of 1st-degree felony property damage, and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony on July 10.

A Douglas County detective was called out to E Highway 76/EE Highway in Douglas County where they had received reports of a woman blocking off the highway with yellow caution tape and standing on the roadway with a hammer nearby.

Upon arriving at the scene, the woman, Brett Gibbs, approached a detective in an aggressive manner, according to the release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. She was placed in handcuffs.

The detective gathered numerous statements from witnesses who said she had taped off the junction of E Highway 76 and EE Highway and was hitting vehicles who drove in either direction on the highway with a hammer.

At least one of the vehicles had children inside.

Gibbs was taken to the Douglas County Jail and, on July 11, the Douglas County Circuit Court set her bond at $50,000 cash-only.

Gibbs also has pending charges for an assault on a member of the jail staff, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.