REPUBLIC, Mo. — Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield announced they will be eliminating entrance fees and pass sales starting in 2023.

The National Battlefield will not sell America the Beautiful Senior Annual, Senior Lifetime or Interagency Annual federal recreation passes either.

They will continue offering free federal passes with:

Access (permanent disability)

4th Grade Students

Military Annual passes (current)

Military Lifetime passes (Gold Star families and veterans)

Park hours will not change for the visitor center, battlefield tour road, and trails.

