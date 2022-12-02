WILLARD, Mo. – On Friday, December 2, Willard Public Schools sent an email to parents stating that a threatening message had been sent to a Middle School staff member by email.

According to the email to parents, the threat said “Don’t come to school Monday.”

The school district said an investigation began immediately, with school resource officers working with local and state law enforcement to identify the sender of the threatening message.

So far, classes have not been canceled Monday for any of the Willard schools.