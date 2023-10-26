WILLARD, Mo. – Samuel Snider Mayor of Willard is resigning, he announced on Thursday, October 26, at a press conference. A meeting discussing his impeachment is scheduled for 7 p.m.

He said he plans to run for Mayor again in the April election.

This comes after a special meeting on Sept. 14 where the board censured Snider for his decision to fire the interim city administrator. Censure is a public action and statement of disapproval.

At the meeting on September 25, Snider apologized for his actions and accepted the censure, but at the end of the meeting, the board introduced his impeachment.