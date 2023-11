GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A Willard man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from his vehicle on U.S. 160 about 1.5 miles north of Springfield.

32-year-old Joseph Castillo was taken to a hospital in Springfield and pronounced dead there. His next of kin was notified of his passing. The MSHP crash report says he was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.