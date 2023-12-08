WILLARD, Mo. – The town of Willard is reeling after Callista Fisher, a Willard senior died in a crash Thursday night.

“It’s sad when a community loses a young person, it touches us all,” Donna Stewart, Willard resident said.

That crash happened after just 4 p.m. on Highway 266 near Elwood, Missouri, south of Willard and west of Springfield.

“A vehicle had pulled out of a business in the path of a school bus. The driver of the school bus had to take evasive action to keep from a worse collision,” Sgt. Mike McClure with the Highway Patrol said. “I think they did collide and put it into the path of another vehicle. Tragically, loss of life in that vehicle occurred.”

Fisher was 17 years old, and her loss has left an impact on the community.

“I actually learned about it because the teenager that we lost was the grandchild of a friend, of a friend,” Stewart said. “Feeling their pain just before the holidays. This is rough, and I have teenagers, so I can only imagine.”

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries while the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

“[I’m] saddened for the bus driver, that I understood was not at fault. It was a reactionary thing in the accident,” Stewart said.

McClure says there have been no arrests as they’re still investigating the crash.

“This is not an accident. It’s called a crash. So something happened. It’s undetermined what caused the driver to pull out in front of another vehicle whether you know, an unguarded moment, didn’t see what should have been observed, was distracted, we don’t know that yet,” McClure said. “Something was a contributing circumstance in that. Impairment, is it possible? We don’t know that yet. No arrests have been made and there’s been no speculation that that’s the case. However, there was something that did occur that caused the driver of the second vehicle to have to maneuver out of the way.”

Willard Schools issued a statement that reads, “It is with deep sadness that we write to inform you of the death of Willard High School senior, Callista Fisher. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to her friends and family and ask that you please keep her friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.

[Friday], WHS students will be read a statement informing them of Callista’s passing and let them know of the resources available to help them grieve. Our crisis team of counselors will be on-site at WHS [Friday] and as long as needed to help students and employees process this great loss.

Our hearts are heavy, and we would like to extend our deepest condolences to all those affected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Callista’s mother, Vyctorya Bowen, sent a statement to OzarksFirst.

Bowen tells OzarksFirst that her daughter’s name, while legally spelled with a C, their family preferred to spell Callista with a K.

We are living every parent worst nightmare losing our daughter far too soon. Our hearts shattered into a million pieces. Our family missing an important person as we come into this holiday season that should be joyous. She was to be 18yrs old this Christmas Eve, looking forward to adulting with her whole life ahead of her. We have received an outpouring of support from the community, Willard Schools, Kallista’s friends & peers. Kallista was an amazingly talented artist & this is what many knew her for. She was so smart, outgoing, funny. She would easily light up a room with her smile & big personality. She was not afraid to be herself which many of her peers have said they found inspiring. She was a bright soul who was taken from us far too soon. She had plans to attend the Kansas City Art Institute to continue sharing her art with the world. Our thoughts go out to the school bus driver who we in no way hold responsible for this tragedy. We are arranging a public memorial for Kallista’s friends & peers to be able to attend as well as members of the community. When we have the time and place for this we will be sharing this publicly. We will be having a separate service for family only and ask that people please respect our privacy during this service. There is a go fund me going around to help us pay for funeral services as we were not financially prepared for the financial burden that burying your child has. Vyctorya Bowen

You can find that GoFundMe here you can find at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kallista-fisher

With the holiday season going on, drivers are reminded to pay extra attention to the roads.

“The timing of this, with it being so close to Christmas, it does remind us all to be thoughtful and we need to slow down in traffic and pay close attention to what’s going on,” Stewart says.