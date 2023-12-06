SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With chances of snow coming this winter to the Springfield area, residents can be prepared for the winter weather with snow shovels and ice melt.
Local stores are stocked up and ready for winter snow storms, and they gave advice about whether to buy metal or plastic shovels.
- Ace Hardware in Springfield says they have both metal and plastic snow shovels in stock, as well as ice melt. They say the metal is more durable and should last longer, especially with the ice we get in Southwest Missouri.
- Northern Tool in Springfield has plastic and metal snow shovels ranging in price from $12.99-$58. They say plastic is lighter and easier to use, but metal can handle heavier snow and usually lasts longer.
- Home Depot in Springfield has metal and plastic snow shovels for $17-$40.
- Lowes in Springfield has plastic shovels ranging from $13-$25 and ice melt available for purchase.
- Menards in Springfield has both metal and plastic snow shovels for $10-$60 and ice melt as well.
- Sutherlands in Springfield has metal and plastic snow shovels from $12.99-$50 and ice melt is available also.