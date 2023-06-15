The weather in May was uncharacteristically calm across the Ozarks. What is historically our stormiest month, left Missouri and Arkansas with a combined eight tornadoes. Where have all the tornadoes gone?

According to the National Weather Service, it has been over a decade since the United States had an EF5 tornado. On May 20, 2013, a monster tornado hit Moore, Oklahoma on May 20, 2013, killing 24 and injuring over 200 people. Two years before the Moore tornado, on May 22, 2011, Joplin, MO took a direct hit. The EF5 twister barrelled through town on a Sunday evening, taking over 160 lives in a matter of minutes.

Statistics compiled by the Storm Prediction Center show between 1998-2022, Missouri averages 14 tornadoes in the month of May. Kansas clocks in with the most, averaging 37 tornadoes with Oklahoma following close behind with an average of 34 tornadoes for the month of May.

This past May has been quiet. Overall, Missouri had six tornadoes, with one being near Vichy in Maries County. Tennessee didn’t have any tornado touchdowns.

On May 12, 2023, a massive tornado outbreak led to Nebraska issuing the highest number of tornado warnings in a single day. Luckily, all confirmed Nebraska tornadoes were EF2 or smaller.

But why was May 2023 so quiet? Missouri and Arkansas benefited from a stubborn omega block. An omega block is when an area of high pressure becomes stuck between two areas of low pressure. The omega block left the middle part of the country greatly influenced by high pressure, bringing calm and dry conditions to the Ozarks, and leaving the coasts more active.

While May lacked severe weather, June is shaping up to be even calmer. During the first 14 days of the month, neither Missouri nor Arkansas had a confirmed tornado.

