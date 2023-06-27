SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding the public about the city’s ordinances regarding marijuana use.

Recently, the Springfield City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the public consumption of marijuana.

Section 78-262 of Springfield’s Code of Ordinances states that:

No person shall consume marijuana in a public place or any vehicle parked in a public place.

No person shall consume marijuana in such a manner that marijuana smoke or odor exits a residence or nonpublic place where consumption of marijuana is otherwise lawful. In a multifamily residence or similar dwelling, marijuana shall not be consumed in any common are

In the ordinance, a public place is defined as “any place to which the public or a substantial number of the public have access. The term “public place” includes, but is not limited to streets and highways, sidewalks, transportation facilities, places of amusement, parks, park properties, playgrounds, parking lots, and the common areas of public and private buildings and facilities.”

SPD said that the ordinance extends to medical marijuana users as well as recreational users.

Additionally, they said that anywhere smoking cigarettes is prohibited, it is also prohibited to smoke marijuana.

Smoking marijuana as a passenger in a vehicle is also not allowed, according to SPD.

The city ordinance lists the penalty for violating the ordinance as “a civil fee not to exceed $100.”