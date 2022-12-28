SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023.

This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12.

In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that increased the minimum wage until 2023.

Year Minimum Wage 2015 $7.65 2016 $7.65 2017 $7.70 2018 $7.85 2019 $8.60 2020 $9.45 2021 $10.30 2022 $11.15 2023 $12.00 Missouri Department of Labor

Who doesn’t get $12 an hour?

Workers who get tips, such as restaurant servers, must be paid $6 an hour. If claimed tips don’t bring the worker’s wage to $12 per hour, the business must increase the wage to meet the minimum wage.

In 2022, the minimum wage for tipped employees was $5.575. These rates are half of the minimum wage in Missouri.

Some retail and services businesses with annual gross sales less than $500,000 may pay their employees less than minimum wage.

Overtime compensation has to be at least time-and-a-half the employee’s regular rate.