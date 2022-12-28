SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri’s minimum wage will increase by $.85 in 2023.
This is the fifth year in a row minimum wage in the Show-Me State has increased by $.85. The minimum wage in 2022 is $11.15. On Jan. 1, 2023, it will increase to $12.
In 2018, Missouri voters voted for a law that increased the minimum wage until 2023.
|Year
|Minimum Wage
|2015
|$7.65
|2016
|$7.65
|2017
|$7.70
|2018
|$7.85
|2019
|$8.60
|2020
|$9.45
|2021
|$10.30
|2022
|$11.15
|2023
|$12.00
Who doesn’t get $12 an hour?
Workers who get tips, such as restaurant servers, must be paid $6 an hour. If claimed tips don’t bring the worker’s wage to $12 per hour, the business must increase the wage to meet the minimum wage.
In 2022, the minimum wage for tipped employees was $5.575. These rates are half of the minimum wage in Missouri.
Some retail and services businesses with annual gross sales less than $500,000 may pay their employees less than minimum wage.
Overtime compensation has to be at least time-and-a-half the employee’s regular rate.