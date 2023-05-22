SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With summer approaching fast and temperatures climbing higher by the day, the urge to jump in a cool pool is intensifying.

Luckily, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board has released the pool schedule for the summer.

The first day the pools are open to swimmers this summer is Saturday, May 27.

Here is the schedule for Springfield pools this summer:

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is also introducing a new ID for pool access.

According to the Park Board’s website, “The Pool Connection is a free digital ID that includes each customer’s name, address, phone number, picture and emergency contact information. The Pool Connection builds upon the digital ID system already in use at Park Board Family Centers.”