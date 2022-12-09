REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic.

According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks.

1851 W. Marler Lane, Ozark, Mo.

3880 W. Sunshine, Springfield, Mo.

2355 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, Mo.

401 N. Eastgate Ave., Springfield, Mo.

The restaurant will open with drive-thru service only, with plans to roll out additional service options including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.