SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With below-freezing temperatures expected for the rest of the week, you want to make sure your vehicle is prepped if you need to travel.

Autoshop manager Amos Breedlove says there are several things to make your vehicle ready for winter weather.

Have enough antifreeze

Check your tire pressure as it decreases during cold weather

Keep blankets in your car along with a winter weather safety kit

You should also check your radiator hoses to make sure nothing is leaking