What's the deal with that line outside Hammons Field?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- An impromptu doubleheader had baseball fans lining up twice Thursday evening. As for why, well it all came down to a scheduling snafu and a very special bobblehead.

Wednesday's Springfield Cardinals game got rained out. From there, the Springbirds were forced to make that game up earlier Thursday evening. But with one game already scheduled for later that same evening, fans were given an option:

Either, A. Go in for the early game at 5:10 pm, B. Go in for the late game at 6:10 pm and receive a "St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina & Roberto Clemente Dual Bobblehead"​​​​​​, or C. Go in for the early game and get in line for the bobblehead and hopefully get one before supplies run out.

The line for the dual bobblehead was a long one. While a few people may have seemed frustrated by the wait, many, like JoAnne Bourbon, said it was well worth it for such a cool promotion.

"I'm going to wait out here, 'cause I want a bobblehead," she said confidently. "It's really cool. So I'm going to wait."