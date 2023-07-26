SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 2023 Ozark Empire Fire kicks off Thursday with ten days of livestock shows, rides, musical performances, and fair food.

The fair has been running for more than 80 years, and each year, preparation is crucial to keeping the tradition alive.

“The old pictures, they were in tents and they hauled Carnival in on railroad and stuff like that,” CEO Aaron Owen said. “We’re way better prepared than they were 87 years ago.”

Owen said the efforts start early for those behind the scenes.

“We’ve already booked stuff for next year,” Owen said. “We have planning meetings throughout the year and then each day we have a recap of two things. We talk about what happened yesterday and was there any issues we need to fix. Then, we talk about what going on today.”

The work requires several hands which are put to work the week before the fair starts.

“We’re constantly changing our means and methods of safety and security and things that we need to do for not only the the crowd goers, but also for our acts,” Owen said. “We end up with about 160 on the payroll throughout the fair. Then the carnival, they’ll be packing another 80, 90 people with them.”

But, there’s also preparation for those participating in the fair’s livestock and cattle shows.

“Yesterday we came up and we like set up our style dividers and the fans and stuff,” Rebekah Evans said. She and her sister Hannah have entered their cattle into one of the shows at the fair. “So all we had to do today, all we had to do today was bring up the cattle.”

The Evans’ sisters have been coming to the Ozark Empire Fair for the last three years. They travel from Squires where their family ranch is.

“There was a lot more competition and a lot more people to meet,” Hannah Evans said. “So it was kind of a big change to see what everyone else was doing in the livestock show like based on how they live.”

The sisters will stay overnight for the next few days, and they’re not alone.

“I don’t go home,” Owen said “In our campground we have a compound there, so we got security still on site, maintenance is on site, concessions is on site. About three fourths of us stay on site.”

The gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday. For those worried about the heat, Owen said there are air conditioned areas on the premises.