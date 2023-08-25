WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Thursday, August 24, West Plains police officers responded to a gas station where a victim was reportedly being held against her will in her vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found that the victim had been separated from the suspect with the help of several witnesses while awaiting the arrival of police.

According to a release from the West Plains Police, the victim sustained minor injuries to her arm while trying to escape and exit her vehicle.

Investigators found that the suspect, 42-year-old Kevin Parsley of Springfield, threatened the victim with a sharp object if she didn’t agree to drive him from Thayer to Springfield.

Officers arrested Parsley and he was charged with kidnapping and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Howell County Jail awaiting his first court date on Monday, August 28.