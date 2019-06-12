WATCH: These seniors are taking a class on how to use their iPhones

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- At around 1 p.m. on a Tuesday afternoon, about 30 retirees are rolling into a conference room in the back of Springfield's Brentwood Library. Each one is just as eager as the last to figure out the computer they've been carrying in their pocket.

"I've even learned to like texting, which is quite fun." -Maryellen Amato-Stratmann, Student

This is the fourth year Mercy hospital has provided a free iPhone tutorial series to senior citizens in the Ozarks.

The class is offered roughly twice a month for a whole year.

“I was a novice to the iPhone,” second-year student Maryellen Amato-Stratmann told reporters after the class Tuesday. "But it's opened a whole new world for me."

Julie Mahaffey has taught the class for some time now.

”I'm here to tell them that [the iPhone]'s for seniors,” Mahaffey said. "It was made for us."

Mahaffey really believes that. She says the device provides a level of convenience that serves no other demographic quite as well as the elderly.

She focussed this first class of the new year on the basics:

Mahaffey demonstrates the use of iPhone's home button.



How to operate the home button

How to check your battery level

How to find contacts in your phone

How to use talk-to-text (a crowd favorite)

"I like the feature that Julie taught us about using the microphone," Amato-Stratmann said. "I use it to send emails. I've even learned to like texting, which is quite fun. That was a whole new world for me."