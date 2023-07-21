WARSAW, Mo. — Warsaw residents are concerned about the future of an attraction that draws in tourists for the small community.

The Harry S. Truman Dam and Reservoir Visitor Center offer beautiful views of the lake, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is mulling over some new uses for the facility, including office space.

Locals say they have a lot of fond memories of Truman Lake, its surrounding trails and the visitor center. Locals want this facility to remain open to the public.

“It absolutely holds a lot of memories,” said Warsaw local Mac Vorce. “I do a lot of mountain bike riding and we have a junior mountain bike team. I have been bringing my son out there since he could ride.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers runs the visitor center and is considering using part of it for office space.

“We wouldn’t make any decision to move into the visitor center unless the visitor center was the most cost-effective and also the most efficient place to have that,” said Emily Coffin, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chief of the Natural Resource Section. “And making use of as little space as we have to for office to make sure that um, you know, the nice display area and the observation area is accessible to the public as well.”

The visitor center is perched looking over Truman Lake and the dam. It has been open only on weekends and federal holidays for the last couple of years.

The office space plans have not been finalized, and the Army Corps of Engineers says it is listening to community feedback.

“We’re here to serve the public and be good stewards of the land and resources that we manage,” said Coffin. “So we want to make sure that we have a joint effort on this.”

Vorce hopes the changes will have a positive outcome for the community.

“It actually could work out really well for the visitor center,” said Vorce. “If the office space is utilized in a portion of the visitor center, it actually will open the visitor center more than it is right now.”

The visitors center in Warsaw is open Friday to Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and on federal holidays for visitors and locals to enjoy the overlook.