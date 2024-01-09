SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s this evening, warming centers throughout Springfield are opening their doors to the community.

Here’s where you can find a warming shelter near you:

Asbury United Methodist Church at 1500 S. Campbell Avenue

Brentwood Christian Church at 1900 E. Barataria St.

Chesterfield Family Center at 2511 West Republic Road

Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 South Blackman Road

Doling Family Center at 301 East Talmage Avenue

East Sunshine Church of Christ at 3721 E. Sunshine Street

Eden Village at 2801 E. Division Street

Foster Adopt Connect – Springfield at 509 South Cavalier

Gay And Lesbian Community Center Of The Ozarks at 518 East Commercial St.

Grace United Methodist Church Springfield at 600 S Jefferson Avenue

Library Station at 2535 North Kansas Expressway

Midtown Carnegie Branch Library at 397 E. Central St.

Northview Center at 301 East Talmage

Ozarks Regional YMCA – Pat Jones YMCA at 1901 East Republic Road

Ozarks Technical Community College *shelter Service* at 1001 East Chestnut Expressway

Park Central Branch Library at 128 Park Central Square

Republic Branch Library at 921 N. Lindsey Ave.

Republic Senior Friendship Center at 210 East Hines

Revive 66 Campground/Shelter at 3839 W. Chestnut Expressway

Rogersville Area Senior Center at 197 S Marshall Rogersville, MO

Safe to Sleep at 3055 E Division

Salvation Army Springfield at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway

Salvation Army Springfield Harbor House at 636 North Boonville

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library at 2214 Brentwood Boulevard

South Side Senior Center at 2215 South Fremont

Strafford Branch Library at 101 S. State Highway 125

Strafford Senior Center at 201 West Bumgarner Strafford, MO

The Connecting Grounds at 3000 W. Chestnut Expressway

The Kitchen, Inc: Rare Breed Youth Services at 301 N Main Avenue

The Library Center at 4653 South Campbell Ave.

The Venues at 425425 W Walnut St.

Unity of Springfield at 2214 E Seminole St.

Webster County Library District Fordland at 1230 School Street in Fordland

Webster County Library District Rogersville Branch at 104 North Beatie Street in Rogersville

Willard Branch Library at 304 E. Jackson St in Willard, MO

Willard Recreation Center at 133 North State Highway Z in Willard

For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shelter map.