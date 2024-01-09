SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s this evening, warming centers throughout Springfield are opening their doors to the community.

Here’s where you can find a warming shelter near you:

  • Asbury United Methodist Church at 1500 S. Campbell Avenue
  • Brentwood Christian Church at 1900 E. Barataria St.
  • Chesterfield Family Center at 2511 West Republic Road
  • Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 South Blackman Road
  • Doling Family Center at 301 East Talmage Avenue
  • East Sunshine Church of Christ at 3721 E. Sunshine Street
  • Eden Village at 2801 E. Division Street
  • Foster Adopt Connect – Springfield at 509 South Cavalier
  • Gay And Lesbian Community Center Of The Ozarks at 518 East Commercial St.
  • Grace United Methodist Church Springfield at 600 S Jefferson Avenue
  • Library Station at 2535 North Kansas Expressway
  • Midtown Carnegie Branch Library at 397 E. Central St.
  • Northview Center at 301 East Talmage
  • Ozarks Regional YMCA – Pat Jones YMCA at 1901 East Republic Road
  • Ozarks Technical Community College *shelter Service* at 1001 East Chestnut Expressway
  • Park Central Branch Library at 128 Park Central Square
  • Republic Branch Library at 921 N. Lindsey Ave.
  • Republic Senior Friendship Center at 210 East Hines
  • Revive 66 Campground/Shelter at 3839 W. Chestnut Expressway
  • Rogersville Area Senior Center at 197 S Marshall Rogersville,  MO 
  • Safe to Sleep at 3055 E Division
  • Salvation Army Springfield at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway
  • Salvation Army Springfield Harbor House at 636 North Boonville
  • Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library at 2214 Brentwood Boulevard
  • South Side Senior Center at 2215 South Fremont
  • Strafford Branch Library at 101 S. State Highway 125
  • Strafford Senior Center at 201 West Bumgarner Strafford,  MO  
  • The Connecting Grounds at 3000 W. Chestnut Expressway
  • The Kitchen, Inc: Rare Breed Youth Services at 301 N Main Avenue
  • The Library Center at 4653 South Campbell Ave.
  • The Venues at 425425 W Walnut St.
  • Unity of Springfield at 2214 E Seminole St.
  • Webster County Library District Fordland at 1230 School Street in Fordland
  • Webster County Library District Rogersville Branch at 104 North Beatie Street in Rogersville
  • Willard Branch Library at 304 E. Jackson St in Willard, MO  
  • Willard Recreation Center at 133 North State Highway Z in Willard

For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shelter map.