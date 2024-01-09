SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s this evening, warming centers throughout Springfield are opening their doors to the community.
Here’s where you can find a warming shelter near you:
- Asbury United Methodist Church at 1500 S. Campbell Avenue
- Brentwood Christian Church at 1900 E. Barataria St.
- Chesterfield Family Center at 2511 West Republic Road
- Dan Kinney Family Center at 2701 South Blackman Road
- Doling Family Center at 301 East Talmage Avenue
- East Sunshine Church of Christ at 3721 E. Sunshine Street
- Eden Village at 2801 E. Division Street
- Foster Adopt Connect – Springfield at 509 South Cavalier
- Gay And Lesbian Community Center Of The Ozarks at 518 East Commercial St.
- Grace United Methodist Church Springfield at 600 S Jefferson Avenue
- Library Station at 2535 North Kansas Expressway
- Midtown Carnegie Branch Library at 397 E. Central St.
- Northview Center at 301 East Talmage
- Ozarks Regional YMCA – Pat Jones YMCA at 1901 East Republic Road
- Ozarks Technical Community College *shelter Service* at 1001 East Chestnut Expressway
- Park Central Branch Library at 128 Park Central Square
- Republic Branch Library at 921 N. Lindsey Ave.
- Republic Senior Friendship Center at 210 East Hines
- Revive 66 Campground/Shelter at 3839 W. Chestnut Expressway
- Rogersville Area Senior Center at 197 S Marshall Rogersville, MO
- Safe to Sleep at 3055 E Division
- Salvation Army Springfield at 1707 West Chestnut Expressway
- Salvation Army Springfield Harbor House at 636 North Boonville
- Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library at 2214 Brentwood Boulevard
- South Side Senior Center at 2215 South Fremont
- Strafford Branch Library at 101 S. State Highway 125
- Strafford Senior Center at 201 West Bumgarner Strafford, MO
- The Connecting Grounds at 3000 W. Chestnut Expressway
- The Kitchen, Inc: Rare Breed Youth Services at 301 N Main Avenue
- The Library Center at 4653 South Campbell Ave.
- The Venues at 425425 W Walnut St.
- Unity of Springfield at 2214 E Seminole St.
- Webster County Library District Fordland at 1230 School Street in Fordland
- Webster County Library District Rogersville Branch at 104 North Beatie Street in Rogersville
- Willard Branch Library at 304 E. Jackson St in Willard, MO
- Willard Recreation Center at 133 North State Highway Z in Willard
For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shelter map.