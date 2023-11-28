AURORA, Mo. – Multiple fire departments, made up of, largely, volunteers, responded to a fire in Aurora last night.

Aurora and Marionville Police Chief Wes Coatney wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning: “It was an honor to stand back and watch our local firefighters battle this blaze last night. It was 40ish degrees, enough to make me uncomfortable. But I watched as volunteer after volunteer emerged from the house, splashed through water, and headed over to get a fresh air tank so they could go back in.”

He said that in addition to the police department’s response, the Aurora City Fire Department, Aurora Rural Fire Protection District, and Marionville Fire Department helped fight the flames and that those departments need young people to join them.

“No special training is needed to join. Just a willingness to learn and a willingness to participate in any way you can in helping people. The training will come later. These guys would love to have you. I would too. Call and ask about being a volunteer firefighter. It will save lives, and it will change yours,” said Coatney.

He recalled his past experience as a young volunteer firefighter in his post. “Some of my fondest memories as a youngster was hearing that pager tone go off, signaling that someone needed me and my fire team to come help. The look on people’s faces when you’re the only person on earth that can help them is something you never forget. I was a volunteer firefighter before I was anything else,” Coatney said.