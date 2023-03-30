TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — The reverberations of the March 27 Nashville school shooting were felt across the country, including in Houston, Missouri, where some residents have ties to one of the six victims.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, is the granddaughter of retired Houston dentist Dr. Joe Richardson and his wife Kathy. Evelyn’s mother, Katy Richardson-Dieckhaus grew up in Houston. Evelyn was one of the three children who were killed in the shooting.

Pastor Bill Villapiano of Faith Fellowship said that Evelyn regularly visited Houston during the summer on trips to her grandparents’ home.

A vigil and service for Evelyn will be held at 6 p.m. this Friday, March 31, at the William Duke Hiett Memorial Gymnasium at 423 W. Pine St. in Houston. There will be songs, prayers and a message from Villapiano.