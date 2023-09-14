SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man has been charged with 1st-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested for attempting to steal a bike from a victim at knifepoint.

According to the Probable Cause Statement, Shareef Shelton attempted to take the victim’s bicycle, making a slashing motion with a knife in his hand. The victim grabbed his bike to prevent it from being stolen and rode away.

A witness told police that Shelton gave one of the knives he had to another person who began to leave. When officers arrived, the man told them Shelton had given him the knife but only because it belonged to him.

Shelton denied knowledge of the incident and told officers he was just sitting there smoking weed. The victim was not injured during the incident. Shelton is being held at the Greene County jail on a $50,000 bond.