SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck.

Hamer was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries on October 14.

Hamer’s next of kin was contacted and the crash is still under investigation, although the Springfield Police Department says impairment was not a factor in the crash.