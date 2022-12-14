SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon.

Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride.

Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 years old, was reported missing on Nov. 14.

Her parents said she went to bed and when they woke up, she was gone. They said her car and bank cards were still at home and she hasn’t been active on her phone.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office told KOLR10 that they have received numerous tips. but they haven’t led anywhere.

Dooley is described as 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Just an hour down the road, the Lebanon Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager who may be in the Springfield area.

Police said 19-year-old Roxanne Pride was last seen on Dec. 2 leaving the area of Hunter’s Creek Drive in a light-colored sedan in north Lebanon.

Pride is described as 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing around 100 pounds, with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information that could lead to the whereabouts of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride, they can contact their local enforcement.

Approximately, 2,300 children go missing every day around the US. Here in Missouri, there are currently 672 missing children, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.