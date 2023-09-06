Fresh apple cider served cold or warm is a peak seasonal experience. Bring a taste of fall into your home year-round by making your own.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fall is finally on the horizon after a summer of hot temperatures, drought, and high-wind storms. One of fall’s idyllic features is the presence of fall festivals, from Mt. Vernon’s Apple Butter Makin’ Days to Silver Dollar City’s Harvest Festival, to Springfield’s Cider Days.

Fall in the Ozarks is filled with colorful landscapes and plenty of events to bring communities together from near and far. Here’s a look into the fall festivals coming up in the Ozarks in 2023:

Seymour Apple Festival — September 7-9

This small-town festival has a big lineup, with several events spread out across three days. Starting on Thursday the 7th at 9 a.m., a corndog booth will open at the town square. At noon, the rest of the booths will open to the public.

Friday the 8th will feature musical acts like Buff Lamb and The Arrested and White Oak Revival in the afternoon and evening, and the Apple Princess will be crowned on the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday starts early with a 5k at 7 a.m. and a corndog booth opening at 8 a.m.

The parade lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. at the junction of Main Street and East Market Street, and the parade starts at 10 a.m.

Japenese Fall Festival — September 8-10

Springfield’s Japanese Fal Festival begins Friday, September 8 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden at 5 p.m.

The festival, hosted by Springfield Sister Cities, Springfield-Greene County Park Board, Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, and Springfield Botanical Gardens, will feature performers like returning favorites: St. Louis Osuwa Taiko, ensemble drummers; Kizuna, Springfield’s Japan America friendship club; Tracy’s Kenpo Karate Studios of Southwest Missouri, martial arts demonstrators; Springfield Cosplay, costume role play demonstrators; and KIRa KIRa Springfield, a cosplay dance team.

Guests can participate in workshops for amezaiku, bonsai, kokedama, ikebana, kintsugi and martial arts; enjoy activities such as the Nihon bunka taiken tent (Japanese culture experience tent) where they can meet delegates from Springfield’s Japanese sister city, Isesaki, theomiyage and dagshi tents (souvenirs and snacks tents), and concessions; cosplay as a beloved character; and take a stroll through a candlelit walkway.

Marionville AppleFest — September 15-16

Marionville’s AppleFest starts Friday, September 15 with food vendors offering everything from funnel cakes to BBQ, a buggy to carry guests from the parking area to the activities area, and vendor booths with crafts, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, crafts, and face painting.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the Marionville’s Got Talent Show will begin at 4 p.m. on The Stage Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s musical entertainment will be the Finley River Boys and Saturday’s will be the Best of Motown & More. Both shows start at 7 p.m.

The Marionville Applefest Beauty Pageant is a week earlier than the festival on September 9. Girls ages 1-18 can participate in the pageant, which will be held at the Family Life Center at 4 p.m.