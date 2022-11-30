MONETT, Mo. — An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday (12/1/22) on the body of a person found in the basement of a burned-out home in Monett on Tuesday.

Monett Police Detective Brian Brown said today that the identity of the deceased is undetermined.

The cause of the fire reported about 2 p.m. Tuesday on Second Street in Monett is not yet determined, Brown said.

The cause is not suspicious, he said, but the investigation continues by the Monett Fire Department, Monett Police Department, and the state fire marshal’s office.

Anyone with information can contact the Monett Police Department Investigations Unit at 417-235-4241.