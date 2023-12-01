POLK COUNTY, Mo. — Bolivar’s superintendent wants to avoid a repeat of November’s election day.

Last month, when heading to the polls, an election worker asked voters to remove or cover clothing with writing or logos for the Bolivar Liberators because of the Bolivar-OTC ballot issue.

Ozarks First reached out to Polk County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot and she declined comment, however we obtained emails between Lightfoot and Bolivar Superintendent Richard Asbill through a records request. The superintendent said he is concerned because there was no communication about the restriction until election day.

“To say that you can’t wear something that is supportive of your local school or your local community to vote and just doesn’t make sense,” Asbill said. “And if there was a reason for it, there should be an opportunity to inform all voters that that is an expectation.”

In an email to superintendent Asbill, Polk County Clerk Rachel Lightfoot said she had contacted the Secretary of State’s Office for clarity on whether or not voters could wear Liberator apparel while at the polls.

This was due to an item on the ballot that if passed would have allowed a partnership with the school and Ozarks Technical Community College.

In her email Lightfoot said, “They did advise to have liberator gear turned inside out, covered up or removed (hats) when entering the polls.”

Lightfoot also wrote, “It is never our intention to prohibit anyone from voting.”

“Really what we’re talking about is elections moving forward about being facilitated appropriately,” Asbill said. “And allowing voters to have the confidence in the office that is charged with facilitating local elections.”

Asbill says the school’s initial intent was to seek clarification about why the clerk’s office made this decision.

“We expressed our concerns in a letter and then asked for a response that would essentially say, hey, you know, this was this was the position, it was in error and we’re not going to do that again,” Asbill said. “Or a position that says we’re going to do it again. We really just need some clarification moving forward.”

Lightfoot told Asbill she has a meeting scheduled with her legal counsel for the middle of December and after that meeting, she will be responding to Asbill’s request for clarification.

“We received a response that the clerk was seeking legal counsel,” Asbill said. “And so I’ve engaged legal counsel in regard to potentially what appears is one lawyer talking to another lawyer.”