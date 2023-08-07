UPDATE, MONDAY, 8/7/23 – The autopsies revealed no foul play in the deaths of the male and female found dead at the Penleigh Apartments in Branson on August 4.

Toxicology reports have not yet been completed and may take up to two months before they are released.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.

BRANSON, Mo. – Autopsies are planned for Monday on the bodies of two people found dead on August 4 at the Penleigh Apartments in Branson.

City spokeswoman Lisa Rau said police responded at about 11:30 a.m. to the scene where the bodies were found.

According to Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt, there are no signs of foul play.

No further information is available at this time because the case is still being investigated, according to Rau.

The Penleigh is an apartment complex located on Francis Street just north of Missouri 76.