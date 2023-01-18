UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023.

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage.

According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, the office received a report of property damage at a home on South 1100 Road near Moundville, Missouri.

When deputies arrived at the scene, Mosher said they reported An arrow through a window, multiple broken windows, and a horse that had been killed.

On the morning of June 2, Mosher said several shots were reported at a residence on East Mission Road. Investigators believed this incident was connected with the property damage in Moundville when the investigation began.

The next day, June 3, Mosher said investigators served a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of North West Street in Nevada, Missouri, and another at the 100 block of South Prewitt Street in Nevada. Evidence recovered led to the arrest of two people.

Joshua Leer has been charged with first-degree stalking and first-degree property damage with a bond set at $500,000 cash only.

The second arrest was Joshua’s son, Chase Leer. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. Chase’s bond is also $500,000 cash only.

“This was a reckless and dangerous act that could have hurt or killed someone, so we are grateful that no one was injured during the shooting,” said Mosher.

Joshua and Chase are being held at the Vernon County Jail.