SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash involving two cars east of Springfield has left one person with serious injuries and another with moderate injuries.

Missouri Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Highway D And Farm Road 199.

“A westbound vehicle apparently had lost control in rain, slicked highways,” Troop D Sgt. Mike McClure said. [The driver] hydroplaned [and] collided with an eastbound passenger car.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said ambulances took both drivers to Mercy Hospital.

“The driver in the car was the sole occupant of that vehicle, which was the eastbound vehicle,” McClure said. “[That car] collided with the SUV [which had] I think about five children in that vehicle. None were injured, and ultimately that vehicle flipped over.”

The Greene County Sheriff’s office spent almost two hours directing traffic away from the area, shutting down part of Highway D while highway patrol responded.

McClure said this crash emphasizes the importance of driving cautiously in heavy rain.

“Hydroplaning is going to happen with vehicles with good tires or bad tires,” McClure said. “So just slow down, don’t drive with your cruise control on.”

Highway D opened back up around 12:45 p.m.