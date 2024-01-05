TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Two men were arrested after a joint investigation involving the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the Branson Police Special Operation Services, and COMET.

The agencies recovered a large amount of meth and several firearms in its investigation. They arrested a total of four men, although only two have been charged as of Friday, January 5.

Mugshots of John Carroll and Billy Mansfield, courtesy of the Taney County Sheriff’s Office

Billy Mansfield of Harrison, Ark., and John Carroll of Branson, Mo., were charged with drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance, respectively. They were both charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

They are being held at the Taney County Jail. Carroll has a bond reduction hearing on January 11 and Mansfield has a counsel status hearing on January 22.