WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man accused of leaving an infant in the bathtub unattended while intoxicated, causing the infant’s death, is scheduled to have a jury trial next year.

Leviu Coffel will stand trial for Abuse/Neglect of a Child- Resulting in Death on September 4-6, 2024. He is also set to appear at a pretrial conference on July 22, 2024.

Officers responded to the address after reports that a 6-month-old baby girl was not breathing on August 9, 2022. 27-year-old Levi Michael Coffel met officers at the door and told officers he had performed live-saving measures on the infant but was unsuccessful.

Officers observed that Coffel smelled of alcohol and requested a breath sample. He consented and the test found that his blood-alcohol level (BAC) was 0.191.

He told officers he had consumed intoxicating substances while he was the only person caring for four small children when officers arrived at the home, and he told a detective that he had placed the 6-month-old baby in a bath seat in the tub while the water was running and left the room to grab the diaper bag.

He initially told the detective he thought the drain was open, but later admitted it was plugged.

He said he thought the baby had been left unattended for “a few minutes” when he returned to find her submerged underwater.