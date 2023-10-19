SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A former Missouri State basketball player whose feet were seriously injured in a cryotherapy mishap now has a trial date in his lawsuit against the university.

Reggie Scurry, a member of the 2017-2018 team, is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 7, 2024 if a resolution can’t be reached in mediation.

In separate lawsuits, Scurry is suing the university, a former strength and conditioning coach, and the owners and operators of the whole-body cryotherapy machine. He claims he sustained excruciating injuries during a mandatory cryotherapy session on campus in 2018.

The lawsuits claim a portable cryotherapy machine was brought to MSU’s basketball arena in January 2018, with then-head coach Paul Lusk and his staff hoping the treatment would provide a pick-me-up for the struggling team.

To accommodate tall players, the lawsuit says a standing platform was removed from the bottom of the machine. As a result, Scurry and another player – Abdul Fofana – suffered severe burns on the bottoms of their feet in mere seconds after being exposed to temperatures that can dip below negative 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

The players were taken to the emergency room that day and were sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Scurry transferred the next year to Middle Tennessee State, while Fofana – who is also suing the university – never again played college basketball.

The former student-athletes are suing for damages, claiming they are still suffering from the negative effects of this incident.

A spokesperson for Missouri State said the university does not comment on ongoing litigation.