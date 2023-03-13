CAMDENTON, Mo. – American pop rock band Train will be coming to the Ozarks Amphitheater on September 9.

The Ozarks Amphitheater announced that presale tickets for Train will be available on Thursday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m., while general public tickets will be able on Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning band achieved mainstream success with their hit single “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” followed by other hits like “Hey, Soul Sister”, “If It’s Love” and “Marry Me.”

With several certified platinum records, Train has sold over 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.