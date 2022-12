JASPER COUNTY, Mo.- A Sarcoxie man has died following a train collision in Jasper County, Missouri, on Christmas Day.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, on Sunday night, a Kansas City Southern Locomotive struck Ranon Chiles, 26, on the railroad tracks around 9:45 pm. The collision happened west of MO 43, one mile north of Joplin, Missouri.

MSHP reported that Chiles was pronounced dead around 11:00 pm.

This is Troop D’s 134th fatality for 2022.