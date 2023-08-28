UPDATE 5:15 P.M. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were made aware of an Affordable Towing truck leaving the scene of an accident near Glentstone Avenue and I-44.

SPD tried to stop the truck, but the driver fled, taking both agencies on a chase through Springfield.

Deputies found the truck near Glenstone Avenue and Norton Road, where the driver continued to flee, recklessly driving and nearly hitting several passenger vehicles, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and SPD caught up with the truck again, deploying several sets of stop sticks, popping three of the truck’s six tires.

The truck finally came to a stop just beyond the Walnut Street intersection on Kansas Expressway where the suspect was arrested.

Greene County Sheriff’s deputies suspected that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance.

“Due to the dangerous actions, this driver had to be stopped before injuring or killing innocent citizens,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

UPDATE 4:50 P.M. – The left lane of Kansas Expressway is now clear and has reopened. Affordable Towing’s new owner said that an employee was driving the truck, but he was not authorized to do so today.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several Greene County Sheriff’s Office vehicles are near the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street and a tow truck is pulled over, causing a partial lane closure on the left lane of Kansas Expressway.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. OzarksFirst has a news crew at the scene and we will update the story as more details become available.