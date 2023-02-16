SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. — The National Weather Service has found evidence that a tornado passed through northwest Searcy County early today, Feb. 16.

The Little Rock NWS found evidence of an EF-1 tornado that caused damage in northwest Searcy County, AR, southeast of Pindall, around 2 a.m. The storm tracked through Bruno in Marion County, south of Yellville. Damage to homes was also reported there, hinting to a possible tornado.

If you have photos of damages caused by storms in the area last night and this morning, you can email them to Ozarks First at news@kolr10.com.