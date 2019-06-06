Top Ops replaces Ride the Ducks on Branson strip

BRANSON, Mo.-- Less than a year after the sinking of a duck boat on Table Rock Lake and the death of 17 people aboard the boat, Ride the Ducks in Branson has been replaced by a new attraction.

Ripley's Entertainment launched Branson Top Ops in the June 2019. The attraction offers five different "missions" where guests can play tactical style challenges.

The activities at Top Ops include "Tactical, Recon, Reaction, Target Training, and Agility" according to Top Ops spokesperson Suzanne Smagala-Potts.

With the same company, Ripley, behind both attractions, visitors may see some familiar faces working the new attraction.

"We are so proud that the majority of our Ride the Ducks staff have joined our Top Ops team," Suzanne Smagala-Potts told Chrystal Blair. "We are grateful that we have the opportunity to continue our long-term commitment to the Branson economy and employee hardworking and dedicated people who share that commitment."

