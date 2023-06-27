DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – Timothy Norton has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to his part in the death of Cassidy Rainwater, according to the Dallas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Norton pleaded guilty on June 27, almost exactly two months after the other defendant in the case, James Phelps, entered an Alford Plea and was similarly sentenced to life in prison.

The two Dallas County men were accused of killing Cassidy Rainwater in 2021 after she was reported missing in July of that year by her family.

Her remains were later found on Phelps’ property and Phelps and Norton were accused of her murder.