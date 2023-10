SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the second year in a row, Thriller on C-Street: Macabre Promenade returns with five performances of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

The first performance will be held at the west end of Commercial Street between Lyon and Campbell at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. The parade will then move east, ending with a performance between Benton and Washington.

Event organizers said the performances will face north and viewers are advised to park off of Commercial Street.