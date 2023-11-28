CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Three employees of the Ozark Community Hospital – Christian County Clinic were sentenced to probation today for their roles in a prescription drug kickback scheme.

“This was a new thing for us that we did not expect to see in the state of Missouri. When people start looking at data and they find out that one of the leading top prescribers was from Missouri,” Michael Boeger with the State Department of Health and Human Services said. “Not only that, but from the small town of Nixa, Missouri, and that then we find out that there was a kickback involved.”

Susan Morris, Amber Moeschler, and Nga “Lily” Nguyen admitted they played a role in helping Dr. Randall Halley reap nearly $100,000 in bribe money for over-prescribing a powerful opioid pain killer called Subsys.

“Three days a week, those prescriptions were being filled out in advance or left blank,” Boeger said. “His office staff was then handing out the prescriptions and distributing those drugs when the doctor was not present.”

Prosecutors say Subsys was only approved to treat cancer patients experiencing breakthrough pain, but Halley’s office prescribed it for many other cases.



“The doctor was getting bribed by the manufacturer and was getting extra financing on the side,” Boeger said. “He was prescribing the drug for people that did not have cancer, that should not have been eligible for that drug, and that was a very rare thing for us to see.”

Halley was sentenced in 2022 to a year and a day behind bars for being the leader of the scheme.



In court, Judge Stephen Bough told each defendant he understood they were following the orders of Halley but told them their decisions added to the ongoing opioid epidemic in America.

“It is probably the strongest opiate we have available to us, and it’s so potent that it’s only administered in surgeries in micrograms,” Boeger said. “That’s the drug that you care about on the street now that’s being smuggled into the country where just a little bit of it can kill people.”

Another defendant, Kimberly Hoffer, took her case to trial, was found guilty, and has not been sentenced at this time.